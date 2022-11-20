Manik Saha says, Crimes against women in Tripura down by 30% since 2018

Tripura’s chief minister, Dr. Manik Saha said that, crime against women has decreased by 30% since 2018.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition government took power in 2018, incidents of eve-teasing have been reduced by nearly 60%, molestation by 35%, rape and dowry deaths by 10% each, and murder by 15% in Tripura, according to Saha.

‘Crime incidents have reduced since 2018. The crime against women declined by 30% since then. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 data, Tripura ranks fifth in overall crime incidents from below,’ Saha told reporters in Agartala.

The state is second in the northeastern states in terms of drug seizures, according to the CM.

On Sunday, Saha met with high-ranking police officials, including Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, assistant director generals, and inspector generals, as well as officers-in-charge of over 80 police stations, to discuss the state’s law and order situation.

‘The oppositions allege that law and order has deteriorated. But statistics show that it has rather improved since 2018,’ said Saha.

‘Our government is committed to enhancing the work environment of the police so that they can improve their performance,’ he said.