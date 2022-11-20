‘The White Lotus’ show has been renewed for season 3

The fans of ‘The White Lotus’ have good news. The programme has been given a third season. Only a few weeks have passed since the premiere of the popular anthology series created by Mike White, according to Variety. A fresh group of visitors will stay at a brand-new White Lotus resort for the third season.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, commented on the renewal, ‘Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.’

When only three episodes of the second season had already broadcast, word of the third season broke.

The first season of the Emmy-winning programme premiered in July 2021 and quickly became a huge hit. Both seasons have received outstanding reviews from reviewers and viewers.

Only Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, has appeared in both seasons of the cast. The third season’s further information has not yet been made public.

‘There is no place I’d prefer work than HBO and there are no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their fantastic staff,’ the series’ creator Steven White said in a statement.