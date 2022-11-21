Beijing, China reports over 300 new cases of CDC and enforces travel restrictions

In the 15 hours leading up to 3 p.m. on Monday, Beijing city reported 316 new local COVID cases, a city official said during a briefing.

According to Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of Beijing’s municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID control situation in the country’s capital city is the most complicated and serious it has been since the epidemic began.

Beijing city administration spokesperson Xu Hejian said at the same briefing that visitors will have to submit to daily testing for the first three days of their stay and wait for the findings before being allowed to leave their homes or accommodations.

From Tuesday onwards, the new restrictions will be in effect.