High-profile extortion case; ED arrests close aide of lady blackmailer, seizes her SUV, cellphones

During an overnight search operation in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered and seized a vehicle, identified as a Ford Endeavour, belonging to lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

In Bhubaneswar, a high-profile extortion racket had been carried out. The vehicle was found abandoned and without a licence plate. Earlier in the case, the ED recovered several incriminating documents and evidence.

Archana Nag was accused of extortion by honey-trapping rich people. She and her associates were accused of secretly recording their inappropriate videos, which they later used to threaten and blackmail them. She also used to threaten victims of fabricated police cases. She also threatened to post their indecent videos on social media.

Between 2018 and 2022, she and her husband allegedly amassed over Rs 30 crore by blackmailing and threatening politicians and rich individuals.