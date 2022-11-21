In Mumbai, NCB seizes cocaine worth Rs 20 crore, arrests two foreigners

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug trafficking syndicate, seizing a consignments of cocaine worth approximately Rs 20 crores. The seizure took place in Mumbai, and two foreign nationals were arrested in connection with the case.

NCB-Mumbai gathered information on the consignment’s supply by an international syndicate.

As a result, the officers of NCB-Mumbai worked out a plan, and after careful analysis, an actionable input was generated in which a South African lady, Marinda S, was identified. Following input from sources, the NCB Mumbai determined that the airline would fly from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Mumbai on November 20.

As a result, NCB-Mumbai officials rushed to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and devised a plan to apprehend the lady. The lady was physically identified shortly after the flight from Addis Abeba arrived. As a result, the lady was apprehended.

Following that, a legal search yielded the recovery of 2.800 kgs of fine-quality cocaine from her belongings, which had been meticulously concealed among unsuspecting items. According to the source, the contraband in eight packets of varying sizes was carefully concealed in two pairs of shoes and two purses by crafting special cavities.