Incredible! Ronaldo becomes the first football player with ‘500 million Instagram followers’!

Following his sensational interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in the previous several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines on numerous occasions. His attention is currently on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which began on Sunday (November 20). Before Portugal hits the field against Ghana in their tournament opener on November 24 (Thursday), Ronaldo has once again created headlines by being the first person to reach 500 million Instagram followers.

It should be remembered that Ronaldo is one of the sportsmen with the biggest Instagram followings. Ronaldo enjoys enormous popularity across all social media networks, not only the photo-blogging website Instagram. While he has over 154 million Facebook fans, he has over 105 million followers on Twitter. Athletes like Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, Neymar, Lebron James, etc. can also claim to have a sizable fan base on Instagram, following the lead of the Portuguese skipper.

Ronaldo, 37, will get set on Thursday to compete for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup. In what is anticipated to be the superstar striker’s final-ever World Cup participation, the national team, who lost to Uruguay in the Round of 16 of the 2018 tournament, will attempt to get off to a strong start and stay in the game. Ronaldo revealed his retirement plans and delivered a bomb to Morgan during their discussion.

Ronaldo stated: ‘I am unsure of the future, though. Sometimes you make plans for your life, but as I have frequently said, life is dynamic. And you never know what will occur. Because my mood right now is toward the World Cup, it’s hard to say at this time. Of course, this is my sixth World Cup and will likely be my last. After the World Cup, I’m not sure what will happen, but as I’ve already said and will again, the supporters will always have a special place in my heart’.

‘And I hope they have been at my side, regardless of whether I return, do not return, remain, or do anything else. Nobody is perfect. Episodes in life are a part of being human, and being a father and a person are both parts of who I am’. He said, ‘I constantly make errors. In Group H of the World Cup in Qatar, Portugal will compete against Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea’.