‘Kantara’ continues to rule at the box office, crossing Rs 80 crore!

New Delhi: With its steady ascent, Hombale Films’ ‘Kantara’ is reaching significant milestones. The movie is creating history everywhere, first in Kannada and later across India. Additionally, ever since its 14 October publication, its expansion in the Hindi market has produced evidence of its success. The film’s box office revenue growth rates are at an astoundingly high level and have already surpassed the milestone of 75 Cr in the Hindi market. With box office receipts of 81.05 Cr. up till Sunday, November 20, Kantara Hindi has been steadily increasing.

In addition to this, the movie made 2.3 Cr. Net on Monday, October 31, maintained a steady increase on Tuesday, November 1, and increased to 2.05 Cr. Net on Wednesday, November 2, in the Hindi market. It brought in 2.05 crores on November 3rd, Thursday; 2.05 crores on November 4th, Friday; and 4.15 crores on November 5th, Saturday.

With 4.5 Cr. Net on November 6, Sunday, and 2.0 Cr. Net on November 7, Monday, which increased to 2.6 Cr. Net on November 8, Tuesday, that amounted to 1.5 Cr. Net on November 9, Wednesday, it went on to amass the biggest collection ever since its introduction. ‘Kantara’ not only had an incredible run at the box office, but it also earned the top spot on IMDb’s most current list of the Top 250 Films in India.

On September 30 and October 14, respectively, Kantara was made available in Kannada and Hindi. Rishab Shetty wrote the script and helmed the movie. The movie, which is being made by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, has major parts for Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G.