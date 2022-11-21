Kashmir valley engulfs in ‘darkness’ with six hours of power outage every day!

Ever since winter arrived, Kashmir Valley has been engulfed in darkness. In non-metered regions, there will be an eight-hour power outage every day, while there will be a 4.5-hour outage in metered areas. This timetable was released by the government. It is considerably harder to tolerate the winter cold when there are power outages since it is so frigid outside.

The frequent power outages have drawn a lot of criticism from the local populace and are not popular. Kashmir has already had a severe winter; now, with this new timetable for power outages, life without electricity would be intolerable for us. People can’t stand the cold, thus the government should reconsider the timetable. We have to deal with such challenges despite the fact that Kashmir produces so much power,’ said Bashir Ahmad, a local.

Through 24 hydroelectric projects dispersed throughout many districts of the union territory, Jammu & Kashmir generates more than 3500 megawatts of energy. The Kashmir area generates about 2500 megawatts of power, which is enough to supply the valley with electricity every day of the year. Political figures have also criticised the administration for the power outage. Mehbooba Mufti, the head of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), slammed the administration and pleaded for a constant supply of electricity.

Through these NHPC projects, our state generates the most electricity, which powers enterprises across the nation. And as a result, political parties like the BJP provide free power to residents of other states while telling the state that generates the electricity to stop using it ‘Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir,’stated. ‘The BJP is treating Jammu and Kashmir in a stepmotherly manner. Instead, we need to be given free electricity and paid for the power projects we’ve undertaken’.

According to government data, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC), which generates 1197 megawatts of energy, is in charge of 13 of the 24 hydroelectric projects. Six hydroelectric facilities, predominantly in Kashmir, are run by the state-owned NHPC and produce 2250 megawatts of energy. Other public-private partnerships are managing the remaining five power plants, which together produce 57.5 megawatts of electricity.

