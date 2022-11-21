Prithviraj unveils first looks poster of Basil Joseph’s ‘Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham’

Actor Prithviraj unveiled the first look poster of Basil Joseph starrer ‘Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham’, on social media through his Facebook page on Monday. The film is expected to hit the screens by January 2023.

The poster features Basil Joseph in a joyous avatar, holding currency straps. ‘All the best to Naisam Salam, Basil Joseph, #Muhashin, #Harshad and the entire team of #KadinaKadorameeAndakadaham! Here is the first look poster!’, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, launching the poster.

The unique title of the movie has already intrigued the audience. Produced by Naizam Salam, and Harshad penned the story and screenplay of the movie, which is a directorial venture of Muhashin. Rajaputra Films and Overseas Phars Films will distribute the movie in Kerala. On the technical front, the cinematography is done by Arjun Sethu and S Mundol. The editing is done by Sobin Soman. Govind Vasantha is handling the music department, and the lyrics are penned by Mu.Ri and Sharfu. Banith Bathery is the art director.