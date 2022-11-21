Smriti Irani kicks off 101 projects in Rae Bareli’s Deeh area

Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Amethi MP, targeted the Congress top leadership during a visit to Rae Bareli’s Salon, a Lok Sabha assembly segment, on Monday.

She claimed after launching several projects that the Gandhis had ignored the region despite her repeated visits.

‘Neither Rahul Gandhi nor any other member of the Gandhi family has ever come to this kshetra panchayat in the Deeh block. Though I had been here several times, this is the first occasion when I am visiting it in an administrative capacity,’ Smriti said after visiting the kshetra panchayat building in Rae Bareli’s Deeh block.

‘From drains to lake, road to bridges, gyms and fitness centres to toilets, the construction of various projects for people has begun. Several new initiatives were taken up today. I am grateful to the Yogi government and the local administration for promptly taking care of the development and other needs of the people,’ she said later.

She unveiled 101 projects totaling 6.73 crore in Deeh block.

Meanwhile, Harish Srivastava, state BJP spokesman, stated, ‘The party’s continued focus on the region was not just to ensure that the BJP retains the Lok Sabha seat of Amethi.” We are now optimistic about Rae Bareli, which has seen growth under the Yogi government.’