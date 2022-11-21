Social media commentator Kishore was detained for disparaging CM Stalin over the weather in Chennai.

The Chennai Cyber Crime Unit detained political social media commentator Kishore K Swamy on Monday morning after he posted tweets criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the weather in Chennai.

After the Sessions Court denied his anticipatory bail motion, he was taken into custody.

Earlier, Kishore K Swamy tweeted about the flooding and waterlogging conditions in several locations throughout Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and MK Stalin’s district.

A case was filed against him under sections 153, 294 B, 505 (1) (b), and IT Act 67 because he had criticised CM Stalin in an unparliamentary manner.

Kishore then filed a pre-bail plea in a session court after that. However, the plea was turned down yesterday, and this morning the police detained him.

Kishore K. Swamy had previously been detained for making derogatory comments on women journalists and political leaders on social media.

Kishore K Swamy, a fervent supporter of the AIADMK and BJP, has criticised the DMK.