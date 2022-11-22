5G services launched in this city: Details

Guwahati: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharati Airtel launched its fifth-generation mobile (5G) services in Guwahati. Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost.

5G services are currently operational on G S Road, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and a few other select locations. It will be available in whole city soon. The company updated that no SIM change is needed and that its existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled.