Additional fare on KSRTC Sabarimala services: Kerala HC takes suo moto case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court took a suo moto case on Monday, on the complaint that KSRTC is charging additional fare for bus services to Sabarimala. The devaswom bench, comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar, took the case over the complaint that KSRTC is overcharging passengers in the name of special services.

The court asked whether the existing services to Erumeli, Ranni, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam were extended to Pamba as special services. As the KSRTC sought more time to give an explanation, the next hearing was postponed to Thursday.

Meanwhile, KSRTC explained that all the buses to Sabarimala are special services. An additional charge of 25% is levied on account of the ghat roads passing through hills. In addition, another 30% is levied as bus charge too. ‘How can existing services be considered special services? There is nothing wrong in considering new services as special services. Such decisions are logical’, said the court.

According to the KSRTC, low floor buses with 36 seats are run from Nilakkal to Pamba. The distance from Thiruvananthapuram to Sabarimala is 187 km. Of which, 47.9 km is ghat road. As per law, additional charges can be levied for ghat road services. The government has also sought time for filing explanation in this regard.