Another emirate in UAE announces 50% discount on traffic fines

Dubai: Another emirate in the UAE has announced 50% discount on traffic fines. The Fujairah Police have announced the scheme. The scheme was announced to mark the 51st National Day celebration of the UAE.

The 50% discount on traffic fines will be implemented from November 29 and run for 60 days on violations registered by drivers before November 26. Serious traffic violations are not included in the scheme.

Fujairah is the third emirate to have announced a discount on traffic fines this month. Earlier, the Umm Al Quwain Police announced similar discount for residents and said the reduction is applicable from December 1, 2022, till January 6, 2023. The Ajman Police also introduced a 50% discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.