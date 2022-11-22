By building a 50-storied House of Cards, a Chinese man breaks the Guinness World Record.

House of Cards is more well-known as a political thriller streaming television series in this day and age of OTT popularity than it is as a playing card tower.

On the other hand, some that are interested in card stacking view it as a serious art form and want to improve with each stack.

In just five hours and four minutes, a young Chinese guy broke the previous record for the quickest time to construct a 50-story house of cards.

Card artist Tian Rui of Qingdao, Shandong Province, East China, reportedly started the endeavour at 9:20 am and continued it till 14:24 pm. He took five hours and five minutes to finish the 50-level House of Cards. For more than ten minutes, the house stood. The house rises 3.375 metres above the ground.

The attempt was held as a part of the celebrations for Guinness World Records Day in 2022.

The Global Times reports that Tian Rui, who is vying for the title of ‘building the highest house of cards in 12 hours,’ livestreamed the construction process on various web platforms.