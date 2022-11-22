Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower for third day in a row in the Kerala market. Today gold price slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. In the last 3 days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 400 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38680 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher, by 0.21% or Rs 108 at Rs 52,400 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 0.83% or Rs 505 to Rs 61,140 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,743.07 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,744.50. Among other precious metals, silver advanced 1% to $21.05 per ounce, platinum added 1.2% to $993.50, while palladium rose 0.4% to $1,872.25.