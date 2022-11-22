Crude bomb explosion in Malda, 2 kids injured

A crude bomb explosion in Malda injured two children. The incident occurred in Malda’s Manikchak area. According to one source, the bombs exploded when children began to play with them, such as when they were playing ball.

Several similar incidents occurred in West Bengal within a month, killing a few children and injuring others.

Five children were injured after miscreants threw crude bombs at them in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district of Narendrapur.

According to preliminary information, the children were playing in a field when they noticed a few bombs stacked in one corner of the field. A few miscreants were also present and allegedly attempted to scare the children away. The miscreants allegedly threw two bombs at the boys after they refused to listen to them. There were five children injured.