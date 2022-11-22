Like AB de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav played several outrageous shots in the second T20I: Jacob Milne

According to fast bowler Adam Milne of New Zealand,Suryakumar Yadav is a difficult batter to bowl against. The speedster claimed that after seeing the Mumbai-born hitter compete for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was aware of his potential.

Yadav hit 111 runs off 51 balls in the second T20I match against the Black Caps, using 11 fours and 7 sixes in the process. On the fast bowlers, especially Lockie Ferguson, he was harsh.

At Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Men in Blue went on to win by a score of 65 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Milne claimed that Suryakumar’s shots from a few days before astounded him. The quick bowler compared him to the famous AB de Villiers, who was also renowned for his all-around shooting.

Milne also acknowledged that bowlers have a difficult challenge while facing Suryakumar, 32.

‘He (SKY) is a very challenging batter to bowl to because he can hit 360° and is very similar to AB. We need to keep him guessing and confuse him with variations. When I was at the Mumbai Indians, I kind of ran into him.’ Milne was cited, ‘He was fantastic then, and now he’s reached a new level, his confidence is up, and some of the shots were ludicrous.’