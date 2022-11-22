Logitech launches Logi Dock with speakerphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Computer peripherals and software company based in Switzerland, Logitech launched its new docking station named ‘Logi Dock’ in India. The Logi Dock has been priced at Rs. 55,000 and is offered in Graphite and White colour options.

The docking station features a speakerphone as well as one-touch meeting controls. It has ports to connect five USB peripherals and two monitors. The Logi Dock can be synced with the Logi Tune app to customise user experience. Logi Dock has also been certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Zoom in order to ensure smooth performance with the video conferencing platforms. The docking station is compatible with Windows 10 or above and MacOS 11 or above.