Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman gets ready to wave goodbye to his acting career

Gary Oldman, an Oscar-winning actor, is ready to wave goodbye to his acting career. The renowned actor has repeatedly made hints that he is retiring after years of captivating millions of admirers with his superb performances.

Gary, 64, has declared that it’s time to call it quits on his acting career and that he should instead concentrate on other things.

During his interview with the Times of London, the ‘Harry Potter’ actor said, reports Deadline, ‘I’ve had an enviable career, but careers wane and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you’re young you think you’re going to get round to doing all of them — read that book — then the years go by.

I’ll be 65 soon.’

‘I’m 65 next year; 70 is around the corner. I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [his character in Slow Horses] — and then hang it up.’

While he was promoting the second season of his television series ‘Slow Horses,’ Gary revealed his future ambitions. Garry will appear in both of the three and four seasons of the highly regarded television programme.

Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House and the leader of British intelligence officers who are no longer serving the country due to their faults, is the focus of the series, which is based on a best-selling novel by Mick Herron.

The next time we’ll see him will be in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ playing President Truman.