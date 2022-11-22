Police in Jaipur initiate an investigation after seeing a dog running around with a dead foetus in its mouth.

At a government hospital in the capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, a dog was spotted roaming with a dead foetus in its mouth on Sunday, exposing a case of egregious neglect.

On Sunday evening, the street dog was initially seen holding the unborn child in its teeth in front of Gate No. 1 of the Women’s Hospital at Sanganeri Gate in the Jaipur area. The dog abandoned the foetus near the oxygen plant and sat on the hospital wall as people tried to capture it.

The Lal Kothi police station has received a complaint about this from the hospital administration. After performing a postmortem on the embryo on Monday, police buried it. The male foetus was identified as being eight months old.

Additionally, police have started looking for the child’s family. According to preliminary investigation, the foetus may have died in the hospital. The deceased foetus may have been buried nearby since the family didn’t want to take it home. Later, the dog dug it up.

‘A dog and foetus were spotted outside the hospital. Police were alerted. Then the foetus was taken into custody by the police,’ said Dr. Asha Verma, director of the Sanganeri Gate Women’s Hospital.

According to Surendra Singh Rathore, the in charge of the Lalkothi Police Station, Sohanlal Verma, the Women’s Hospital’s Housekeeping Supervisor, has filed a complaint against unidentified individuals.

‘The dead foetus was discovered on hospital grounds, close to the oxygen plant. Additionally, the area surrounding the incident had no CCTVs. The hospital management has been requested to keep a record of all births since November 15. Under the boy’s head, there are severe dog bite marks’ he said.