Satyendar Jain, jailed Delhi minister, responses on massage video

Satyendar Jain, an AAP leader and Delhi minister who is being held on money laundering charges, told a trial court on Tuesday that he had lost 28 kg since being locked up in Tihar Jail and that he had been denied food and medical check-ups.

According to news agency ANI, Jain also accused the Enforcement Directorate of leaking information to the media despite an undertaking given to the same court, and claimed that ‘I am defamed every single minute by their act.’

The minister claimed that the leaks would jeopardise his trial, claiming that ‘even Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist, got a free and fair trial.’

‘What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail… is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I’m not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?’ His attorney informed the court.