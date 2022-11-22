Shashi Tharoor says, ‘No one needs to fear me’

Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that he was not afraid of anyone and that no one should be afraid of him, despite internal rumblings in the Congress’s Kerala unit during his Malabar tour. The Thiruvananthapuram MP continued his tour of the region, meeting with senior leaders of his party’s UDF ally, the IUML.

‘I do not fear anyone and there is no need for anyone to be afraid of me,’ Tharoor said.He also stated that he was not interested in forming any groups within the state congress.

After Tharoor announced his visit to North Kerala, a rift developed within the Kerala Congress. According to sources, this is his attempt to become more involved in state politics.

It became clear yesterday when the Youth Congress declined to host his session on ‘Sangh Parivar and Challenges to Secularism.’ This sparked claims that the state government had imposed an ‘undeclared ban’ on Tharoor.

Despite the fact that the top leadership has denied these allegations, Tharoor has requested an investigation into the decision of Congress and Youth Congress local leaders to withdraw him from programmes he was scheduled to attend.

Shashi Tharoor, on the other hand, found other organisers for his talk sessions.

In response to his party’s ongoing actions in the state, Tharoor stated, ‘I want to take these things with a sportsman spirit. Some people wanted me to sit on the side bench. But I want to play forward.’