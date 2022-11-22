The Indian equivalent of Twitter, Koo after its release receives 1 million downloads in Brazil.

Koo, an Indian social networking and microblogging application, has debuted in Brazil. The platform now supports 11 native languages and has added language support for Portuguese. The app received 1 million user downloads, 2 million Koos, and 10 million likes within 48 hours of its Brazilian launch, and it presently holds the top rank on both the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store.

‘Over a million Brazilian users joined Koo in the last 48 hours, and interaction levels were among the greatest ever recorded. Brazil is a social media powerhouse that uses its original tongue, Portuguese. In Brazil, Koo has developed into a cult brand with an incredible fan base. We take great pride in having launched the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ campaign in the tech product industry. Brazil has fallen in love with India thanks to them. With each new language and nation that is introduced, we will be able to further our goal of unifying a globe split apart by linguistic barriers’ Koo’s co-founder Mayank Bidawatka made the official remark.

Famous Brazilian personalities including Rosana Hermann, Babu Santana, Claudia Leitte, and News outlet Choquei have all joined Koo App since the app’s introduction. In just two days after joining the network, celebrity Felipe Neto even topped 450K followers, making him the most followed user. Additionally, Koo is projected to enjoy substantial global acclaim.

Koo, a Bengaluru-based company, debuted in 2020 with support for the Kannada language. Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Hausa support was later added to the app. Koo is also working to establish a solid international presence as a bilingual microblogging platform. Koo will soon support more foreign native languages, including Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and others, according to the app’s metadata.

The Koo App has steadily gained ground amid all the commotion on Twitter, growing to become the second-largest multilingual microblogging site available.