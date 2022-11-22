Two people arrested in Stockholm after raids on ‘suspicion of spying’!

Following early morning raids in Stockholm, Swedish officials claim to have detained two additional individuals on suspicion of espionage. After police, the Swedish Armed Forces, and the security agency (SPO) of Sweden searched the suspects’ homes, they were imprisoned in absentia.

Two Black Hawk helicopters were utilised in the police operation, according to Swedish media, and the accused are a couple in their 60s. According to a statement from SPO, one of the prisoners is accused of engaging in increased illegal spying on Sweden and a foreign power.

It also stated, ‘The second individual is suspected of helping and abetting’. For some time, there has been a preliminary inquiry. In relation to the matter, a third person has been detained for interrogation. Nothing further was mentioned.

The raids follow Swedish authorities’ accusation of two Iranian-born brothers for allegedly spying for the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) for a period of around ten years. One of the accused had previously worked for Sweden’s domestic spy service. Any impropriety has been denied by both. The two instances were unrelated, according to Swedish authorities.