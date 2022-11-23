Avatar 2 needs to make THIS amount to breakeven, James Cameron considers it the ‘worst case of movie marketing.’

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water, is about to hit theatres thanks to director James Cameron. The movie’s aesthetically beautiful trailers have attracted a lot of attention. According to a recent interview with Cameron, the film has to make more than $2 billion at the global box office to turn a profit. He continued by referring to it as ‘the worst business case in film history.’

Avatar 2, which is set to hit theatres on December 16, reportedly cost $250 million to produce. The Titanic’s captain addressed budget rumours in a GQ interview. According to him, the movie has to earn more than $2 billion to make back its investment.

He continued by calling Avatar 2 the ‘worst scenario’ in terms of movie marketing. The precise cost of production was kept a secret by the director.

It’s interesting to note that when Avatar debuted in 2009, it brought in $ 2.9 billion at the box office. It will be interesting to see if the sequel can capture the enchantment of the original film.