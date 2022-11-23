‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ to release in China on this day

James Cameron’s highly anticipated film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec 16 when it hits theatres globally. On its official Weibo account on Wednesday, 20th Century Studios made the announcement. The movie is the follow-up to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster ‘Avatar.’

The most recent instalment in the ‘Minions’ franchise and Sony Pictures’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ are among the few foreign films to have gained access to the Chinese market recently.

Foreign movies have long struggled to gain release dates in mainland China due to strict quotas on the number of international films allowed to screen. Several films are also blocked as the contents are deemed inappropriate by Chinese regulators.

Hollywood movies have recently had difficulty acquiring approval to screen in China. The six most recent Marvel films were not released in China and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was also denied a distribution there earlier this year.

Along with an increase in China’s film studios producing their own versions of the high-octane blockbusters that US studios are known for, there has been more scrutiny of Hollywood movies.