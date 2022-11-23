Cameron: ‘Avatar 2’ have to be the top grossing movie for its earnings to equal its production and marketing costs

Avatar: The Way of Water will need to make a lot of money in order to break even, given its exorbitant budget. According to director James Cameron, the movie will need to generate between the third and fourth most money ever made to cover its production and advertising expenses.

Cameron claimed during an interview that the movie is ‘very expensive.’ At least three more sequels to the series will be released, with each one reportedly costing $250 million to produce. The movie, according to Cameron, is ‘the worst business case in cinema history.’

‘You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even,’ he added.

The third-highest-grossing movie of all time is surprisingly James Cameron’s own 1997 romance-disaster movie Titanic, which is followed by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

A sequel was unavoidable because the first ‘Avatar’ was the highest-grossing film of all time in terms of global box office receipts and because director James Cameron had more to say about the series. At least three additional sequels are forthcoming. The interval between the first and second movies was considerable. ‘The Way of Water’ comes out after 13 years.

Moviegoers return to Pandora, the Earth-like livable extrasolar moon from the Alpha Centauri System, in the epic sequel to 2009’s ‘Avatar.’