DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for fifth day in a row

Nov 23, 2022, 05:48 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated for fifth day in a row. In the last five days the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram. Today, price of precious metal declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,600 per 8 gram in Kerala.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading  at Rs 52,205 per 10 gram, down by  Rs 84 or 0.16%. Silver futures were trading Rs 77 down at Rs 60,909 per kg.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched in India: Price and features 

In the international markets, gold  prices remained unchanged as traders remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision regarding  rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1739.90 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1741.60.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 23, 2022, 05:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button