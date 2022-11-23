Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated for fifth day in a row. In the last five days the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram. Today, price of precious metal declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,600 per 8 gram in Kerala.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 52,205 per 10 gram, down by Rs 84 or 0.16%. Silver futures were trading Rs 77 down at Rs 60,909 per kg.

In the international markets, gold prices remained unchanged as traders remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision regarding rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1739.90 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1741.60.