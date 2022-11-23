During Argentina – Saudi match, Couple from Chalakudy names their newborn son after this iconic player! Read on..

Chalakudy: While the heated up group C FIFA 2022 World Cup clash was underway at the Lusail stadium, A couple from Chalakudy named their newborn ‘Messi’ while watching the match. Shaneer and Fathima, ardent fans of football decided to name their 28-days-old son ‘Idhin Messi’ after Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi.

Shaneer and Fathima tied the knot two years ago. Shaneer, who was a member of the Chalakudy Government Boys High School team, is a die-hard fan of Argentina. The naming ceremony of the baby Messi was held at Chalakudy Municipal Stadium, as his father called his name three times. After the ceremony, the family cut a Argentinan flag coloured cake, and celebrated their joy.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia stunned two-time champions Argentina 2-1 in a group C FIFA World Cup match. Abdulelah Al Amri was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his brilliant performance. The Argentines will face Mexico on Saturday in their next group C match, while Saudi Arabia will take on Poland.