Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based smartwatch makers, Fire-Boltt launched new smartwatch named Ninja Call Pro Plus. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 on the official website of Fire-Boltt and Amazon India. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus comes in 5 colours – Black, Black Gold, Grey, Pink,and Navy Blue.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus features a 1.83-inch HD display with a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels. The smartwatch comes with the Bluetooth calling feature enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the wearable. It also features an inbuilt voice assistant. The smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes and comes with multiple health trackers including drink water reminder, female health care, heart rate tracker, sedentary tracker, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 among others.