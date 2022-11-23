Is Sai Pallavi quitting the film industry? Read on…

Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi, a debutant and one of the most stunning and alluring divas in the south, is working tirelessly to make a name for herself in the film business. In less than ten years of her career, she amassed hordes of followers. The actress made her acting debut in the Malayalam film business in 2015, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Sai Pallavi has undoubtedly become one of the leading stars of the South Asian film business, and this is not incorrect. The actress’s rumoured departure from the movie business, however, has stunned admirers. Following her most recent flicks, Virataparvam and Gargi, Sai Pallavi reportedly turned down multiple offers from superstars alongside her. After this, rumours that the actress would soon leave the entertainment industry spread.

Sai Pallavi reportedly has had a lot of offers, but she hasn’t taken any of them since she’s completely committed to her goal of constructing a hospital. Do you know Sai Pallavi holds an MBBS degree? You did indeed read that! According to several sources, Sai Pallavi graduated from a medical school in Georgia, America, with a degree in MBBS in 2016.

According to recent reports, Sai Pallavi would now concentrate more on establishing her own hospital in Coimbatore. Although Pallavi’s decision to switch her career from acting to medicine has been confirmed, there have been some rumours that she may combine the two. Pooja Kannan, the sister of Sai Pallavi, is said to be in charge of running the hospital.