‘Jerusalem bombings’ ; Rare twin attacks kill teenager!

Security and medical sources said that at least one person was killed and 15 people were injured in twin explosives that targeted bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Israel’s public security minister referred to the blasts as ‘attacks’. On the outskirts of the city, where commuters typically swarm while waiting for buses, the first explosion happened close by. The second was heard towards the north of the city in the Ramot area. Injuries caused one person to pass away, according to the police, while four individuals were critically hurt in the explosions, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom.

The alleged attacks occurred at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions, following months of Israeli sweeps in the occupied West Bank brought on by a string of violent attacks on Israelis that left 19 people dead. The number of Palestinian assaults has increased recently. Additionally, the violence occurs as Benjamin Netanyahu, a former Israeli prime minister, is set to lead Israel’s most right-wing administration after coalition discussions after the country’s elections.

The two places had explosive devices installed, according to the police’s first findings. Police temporarily stopped a portion of a major highway heading out of the city after the twin explosions, which happened during rush hour traffic. In a video taken not long after the initial explosion, pieces of rubble were lying all over the pavement while ambulances screamed.

‘A crazy blast happened’. Yosef Haim Gabay, a physician who was there when the initial explosion took place, told Israeli Army Radio, ‘There is destruction everywhere here. ‘I saw people everywhere bleeding from their wounds’.

While Palestinians have recently carried out shootings, car rammings, and stabbings, bombing assaults have became far less common since the end of a Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.

The Gaza-based Islamic terrorist group Hamas, which earlier attacked Israelis with suicide bombers, congratulated the attackers and called it a valiant effort but refrained from taking responsibility for the attacks. Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanua, a spokesman for Hamas, stated that ‘the occupation is paying for its crimes and aggression against our people’.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extreme politician who has advocated for the death sentence for Palestinian terrorists and who is slated to replace Netanyahu as the minister in charge of police, said the incident inspired him to adopt a stronger approach to Palestinian assailants. He tweeted, ‘It’s time to create order and take a firm approach against terrorism’.

2022 is the deadliest year since 2006 due to the more than 130 Palestinian deaths in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year. According to the Israeli army, militant Palestinians make up the majority of the dead. But there have also been deaths among stone-throwing youths who were protesting the incursions and among unrelated individuals. During recent Palestinian attacks, at least five more Israelis have died.