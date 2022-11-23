Jerusalem shaken by twin bombs at bus stops; over 15 hurt

Up to 15 people were injured by two explosions at bus stations on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to emergency services, in what Israeli police said seemed to be an attack by Palestinian terrorists.

They determined that the first explosion was caused by a bomb concealed at a bus stop close to the city’s exit, and the second explosion, which happened soon after, hit a bus stop near an urban area in the city’s east.

The explosions appeared to be a part of a Palestinian attack and were about 30 minutes apart, informed the police.

The first bomb site, which emergency personnel had cordoned off, was visible on television images to be coated in debris.

Although there were no early reports of fatalities, health services stated that 12 persons from the first blast had been sent to the hospital, at least two of whom had suffered critical injuries. Said the authorities, the second explosion injured at least three persons.

The explosions, which are reminiscent of the bus bombings that characterised the Palestinian uprising of 2000–2005, come after months of unrest in the occupied West Bank following a crackdown by the Israeli military in response to a string of deadly attacks in Israel.

Repeated confrontations between Muslims and uninvited Jewish worshipers at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, have heightened tension.