Kim’s sister issues a ‘more deadly security crisis’ warning as the US denounces North Korea’s missile testing.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday issued a warning to the United States, saying that it would ‘face a more grave security catastrophe’ if the United Nations did not denounce the country’s most recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Hours before to Kim Yo Jong’s warning, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield informed the UN Security Council during an emergency meeting that the US would circulate a suggested presidential statement denouncing North Korea’s prohibited missile launches and other destabilising actions.

According to the Associated Press, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement from 14 nations that backed action to stop North Korea from moving forward with its weapons programmes following the meeting.

Kim Yo Jong blasted the US for making ‘a despicable joint statement’ with ‘such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan, and South Korea,’ among other nations.

The US, according to her, is like ‘a barking puppy gripped with dread.’ North Korea would view the US-led statement as ‘a wanton infringement of our sovereignty and a severe political provocation,’ she continued.

She said in a statement that the United States ‘should be mindful that no matter how desperately it may seek to disarm (North Korea), it can never deprive (North Korea) of its right to self-defense and that the more hell-bent it gets on anti-(North Korea) acts, the more fatal security crisis it will face.’