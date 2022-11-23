Maruti Suzuki unveils 2022 Eeco in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Eeco van in the Indian markets. The van is priced between Rs 5.10-8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in a total of 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in both petrol and CNG fuel options.

The new van is powered by 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet petrol engine. The engine will deliver top power of 80 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 104.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm with the petrol variants while in CNG mode, it delivers 71 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The petrol variants of the van will give a mileage of 20.20 kmpl. The CNG variants will have a fuel efficiency of 27.05 km/kg.

The new van features driver focused controls, reclining front seats, digital instrument cluster, cabin air-filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with new battery saver function, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater. The are 11+ safety features onboard like engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows and reverse parking sensors.

It can be availed in 5 colours- Solid White, Metallic Silky, Silver Metallic Brisk Blue (New), Pearl Midnight Black and Metallic Glistening Grey.