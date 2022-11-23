‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood,’ Quentin Tarantino says superhero movies have diminished the stardom of actors

Quentin Tarantino, a legendary director, concurs with Jennifer Aniston that ‘there are no more cinematic stars.’ Quentin discussed the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood” in an interview, attributing the decline in actor stardom to the superhero movies.

He said, ‘Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.’

The director noted that instead of Chris Evans, Captain America is now the main attraction. ‘I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies.’

However, this does not imply that Quentin Tarantino ‘hates’ Marvel movies; rather, he disapproves of them because they are the only thing Hollywood is interested in producing right now.

He said, ‘Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them.’