Mercedes-Benz unveil GLB and EQB SUVs in India: Details

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the GLB and EQB SUVs in the Indian markets. The Sports Utility Vehicles will be launched in the country on December 2. The bookings for both the models have started at a token amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The duo will be sold as completely built unit (CBU) in India. While Mercedes-Benz GLB will be introduced namely GLB 220d 4Matic, GLB 220d and GLB 200, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB will be available in a single fully-loaded EQB 250 variant.

The EQB electric SUV will become India’s first 7-seater luxury EV. It will be equipped with a 66.5 kWh battery pack which produces 188 bhp and 385 Nm. The all-electric EQB SUV has a WLTP range of 330 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Mobile subscriber base fell by 3.6 million in September in India

The 7-seater SUV, GLB will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variants will be powered by a 1.3L 4-cylinder engine. It will develop top power of 161 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel variants of the GLB SUV will be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder unit which generates maximum power output of 188 bhp and peak torque delivery of 400 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.