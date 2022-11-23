Mexican football fan ‘converts to Islam’ on the second day of the FIFA World Cup!

On the second day of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a Mexican fan embraced Islam in a mosque in the Katara cultural town in Doha. Videos of the Mexican fan making the Shahadah (testimony of faith), inspired by the preacher Hayyan Al-Yafei, have been extensively disseminated on social media. Al-Yafei shared the footage of the fan’s conversion to Islam on his Facebook page.

The preacher Al-Yafei posted a video and the following statement to his Facebook page: “This man attended the mosque to learn about the culture of Muslims. I then talked to him about the pillars of faith and that Islam is the religion of all the prophets. I asked him again: ‘Does anybody compel you to do that?’ This man desired to follow the faith of the prophets and opted to become a Muslim after finding a mate. He said he wasn’t coerced in any way.

He informed us that he wanted to convert to Islam out of desire, and thanks be to God who opened his chest and illuminated his heart, says Al-Yafei. We beg God to be steady for both us and him. The Mexican fan’s conversion was warmly embraced by online users, who expressed their joy and offered their congratulations.

To promote Islam and its teachings during the World Cup 2022, Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs erected a pavilion. The program, in which preachers from various countries take part, includes handing out printed books in a variety of languages to present Arab culture, particularly Qatari culture, and introduce Islam.

The first edition of the international competition to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world, the FIFA World Cup began on Sunday, November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. 64 matches will be played during the tournament’s 29 days, with the final match taking place at Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 spectators, on December 18, which also happens to be Qatar National Day.