Search on: Jaipur Congress leader’s daughter kidnapped while shopping for vegetables

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday, several unidentified individuals abducted Congress leader Gopal Kesawat’s daughter as she was out purchasing vegetables.

The incident happened on Monday at 5:30 p.m. when Abhlilasha, the Congress leader’s daughter who is 21 years old, left the house on a two-wheeler to buy vegetables. Around 6.05 pm, the Congress leader received a call from his daughter, which caused him to become terrified. Kesawat claims that his daughter told him, ‘Some men are following me. Father, hurry up.’

The former head of the Rajasthan Denotified Tribes and Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Welfare Board arrived at the Jaipur Commissionerate on Tuesday afternoon with his supporters and a photo of his daughter. After his daughter was abducted, he claimed to have contacted her multiple times, but she had turned off her phone each time, informed the police.

Additionally, Kesawat delivered a memo to Additional Police Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba requesting an investigation as soon as possible. During the meeting with the commissioner, he started to get emotional. Along with him, other family members broke down in tears and begged him to find the daughter right away.

Police have opened a complaint of kidnapping and have begun looking for Abhilasha Kesawat.

The politician informed the police that Abhilasha purchased veggies at the NRI Circle. On Tuesday morning, her two-wheeler was discovered parked and unclaimed on the airport route. Examining is being done on the CCTV footage that was captured near the crime scene. Additional research is being done.