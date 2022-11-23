Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. BSE Sensex surged 91.62 points or 0.15% to close at 61,510.58. NSE Nifty edged 0.13% or 23.05 points higher to end at 18,267.25.

About 1789 shares have advanced, 1600 shares declined, and 119 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity market. On the sectoral front, PSU bank oil & gas, metal ended higher by 0.5-1%. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index up 0.5%.

The top gainers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, SBI and Bajaj Finance, The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra.