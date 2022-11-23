Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart

The Billboard Hot 100 chart continues to be dominated by Taylor Swift’s’Anti-Hero.’ Since its release on October 21, this is its fourth straight run.

The first track to be broadcast and promoted to radio was ‘Anti-Hero’ from the freshly released album ‘Midnights.’

Similar to this, Taylor Swift’s 2014 single ‘Shake It Off’ debuted at the top of the charts.

Three weeks have passed since Taylor Swift made history by holding all ten of the top slots on the Hot 100 in a single week.

‘Midnights’ also tops the Billboard 200 albums chart again this week, claiming a third nonconsecutive week at the peak and taking the spot back from Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’.