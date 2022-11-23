Tom Cruise movie ‘Top Gun Maverick’ sets date for OTT premiere

With his most recent date for an OTT premiere, Tom Cruise is here to make your Christmas more enjoyable. His most recent film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ will premiere on Paramount+ on December 22.

Prior to the rest of the world, it will first begin streaming in nations like the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, UK and Latin America.

The hit sequel of ‘Top Gun’ will also start streaming on Epix (which will be renamed MGM+ in January) on the same day.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has enjoyed a successful run in theatres since its Memorial Day weekend release. In reality, it was the year’s biggest box office hit.

As for the plot, the film starts off with Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell working as a test pilot, fighting to stay airborne as the military looks to ground him. A new threat brings the ace back to Top Gun, where he works to train a new generation of pilots for an impossible mission.

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer all appear in the movie in addition to Tom Cruise.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will start streaming from December 22.