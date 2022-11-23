VHP, Bajrang Dal activists caught on camera thrashing Muslim students at Surat college

Two Muslim students were beaten up on the campus of Mahaveer College in Surat by a group of men wearing handkerchiefs as masks. The attack become viral on social media.

The men, who claimed to be Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists, thrashed the two students over allegations of ‘love jihad.’ The charges, however, have been denied by the college management.

The three-minute video showed the men pelting the student with punches and kicks while others looked on. As teachers intervened, they dragged him out, while continuing to thrash and beat him.

The VHP has linked the assault to the heinous murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, claiming that it was done in self-defense.

Shraddha Walker was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in May and her body was chopped into pieces before being disposed of in a jungle in Delhi over several months.