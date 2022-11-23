Voter ID scam: BJP files complaint with Election Commission!

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is accused of stealing voter data, filed a complaint with the State Election Commission on Wednesday, asking for action to be taken against those responsible. Vivek Reddy, a member of the BJP Executive Committee, and MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy met with the Chief Electoral Officer at this location and submitted a request in this respect. The BJP has demanded urgent judicial action against individuals responsible for the scandal in their complaint.

Notably, the Karnataka Congress had questioned the state’s ruling BJP regarding the removal of 27 lakh names from the voters’ list. D.K. Shivakumar, the president of the state Congress, questioned why deletions were made without form 7, which is required. The scam raises numerous legal issues. Nobody has the option to obtain voter information. 8,250 polling places are located throughout the state. He had insisted that one person be sent to each booth for the purpose of investigation.

Along with the employees of the Chilume institution, more than 7,000 people were engaged on a contract basis. ‘All 28 Assembly constituency election officials must be named as defendants in the action’, he insisted. Congress has been refuted by the ruling BJP, who claims that the removal of more than 1.50 lakh duplicate voters who were recruited from neighbouring states is what is giving its leaders heartburn. The party claimed that voters from the minority community had been seated by Congress.