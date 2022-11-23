Women ‘abduct man and sexually abuse’ him; Case filed

Chandigarh: A man who works as a labourer in a leather factory in Punjab’s Jalandhar city was allegedly kidnapped by four women, all in their early 20s, under the guise of requesting an address and then sexually assaulted. The victim, however, has not reported anything to the police.

The victim said that while he was showing the women the address, the women knocked him out and kidnapped him. He said that after having some sort of chemical put in his eyes, he was kidnapped in a white automobile. Later, he was abandoned in the middle of the night in a remote area. The man said he had not reported the crime to the police. In fact, he told the local media how the crime was carried out.

However, it is impossible to confirm the victim’s video’s veracity. Even top police officers advised him to report any sexual abuse to the authorities. The victim said in an interview with a local newspaper that his wife had begged him not to report the incident. He said that four car-borne women’s kidnapping was carried out for sex abuse.

One of the girls asked about a slip of paper with an address on it as the car came to a halt. One of them is said to have sprayed something in his eyes as he was reading the address, rendering him blind as a result. He said that the women had taken him to a remote area and drugged him there.