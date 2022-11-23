World’s largest ‘artificial sun’ reaches completion in China!

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), commonly referred to as the largest ‘artificial sun,’ has had a key component finished by China. The ITER’s first wall panel with improved heat flow has been produced, according to a report published on Wednesday by the government-run Xinhua News Agency.

The first wall panel of the ITER will be directly in touch with plasma that may reach temperatures of 100 million degrees Celsius, making it an essential part of the reactor. The ITER blanket’s 440 plasma-facing initial wall panels are each 1 × 1.5 metres in size. China, the European Union, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and the United States are the seven nations that make up the ITER, a multilateral nuclear fusion project. The reactor is expected to be able to generate clean energy using the same mechanism that powers the sun.

Two hydrogen isotopes will be combined and heated to a temperature of around 150 million degrees in order to achieve fusion. To put it simply, ‘In this space we are going to have a contraption in the centre of which a miniature sun will burn. Energy will be produced by this little sun. We’ll use that energy to generate power,’ Robert Arnoux, an ITER spokesman, told AFP.

About 9% of the effort on this nuclear fusion experiment has been assigned to China. Global Times claimed that the technology used to create the first wall panel was the first to receive an international certification. Following their 1985 meeting, US President Ronald Reagan and Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev launched the initiative. Despite the conflict in Ukraine, it continues to be one of the last global scientific projects in which Moscow is involved.