As the drug mafia kills two men in Kannur, the Kerala CM is stunned.

On Wednesday, two men were allegedly murdered by a drug cartel near Thalassery.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, expressed shock over the recent slaying and claimed the two were murdered because they aided the government’s fight against the drug epidemic.

The attack resulted in the deaths of Khalid (52), a fisherman, and his brother-in-law Shameer (40). A day after the gang severely beat the son of one of the victims for protesting their sale of illegal substances, police claimed that the two men who were killed and a third person, who was a relative of the victims, were attacked by the gang.

According to authorities, Shameer’s 38-year-old cousin Shanid, who was hurt in the assault, was receiving treatment at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital at the time.

Shabeel, Shameer’s son, was allegedly beaten up the day before by the same group, informed authorities. The accused are missing.

On Wednesday, While Khalid, Shameer, and Shanil were at the hospital, the drug mafia phoned and asked them to come outside the hospital to settle the dispute calmly.

The group, which arrived in an autorickshaw, allegedly attacked the trio as they exited the hospital in to a nearby parking area.

All three were taken to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital by locals, but Khalid died there from his wounds, while Shameer, who was taken to a private hospital in Kozhikode, passed away in the late afternoon, said the police.

Additionally, it was stated that a dispute over the purchase of autorickshaws was most likely another factor in the group lead by an auto driver’s brutality.