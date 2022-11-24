Ashok Gehlot : Sachin Pilot is a ‘traitor’ who should not be appointed as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday referred to his challenger Sachin Pilot as a gaddaar (traitor) for his 2020 uprising that nearly toppled the government, comments that imply rifts within the Rajasthani branch of the Congress party are growing.

As Rajasthan prepares for assembly elections later next year, this is the most recent shot the two leaders have fired at one another. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, will soon lead the Bharat Jodo Yatra into the state.

Pilot, who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, did not respond to Gehlot’s comments.

When several Congress MLAs loyal to Pilot were holed up at a Gurugram resort for more than a month and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited them, Gehlot claimed that Amit Shah, the BJP leader and Union home minister, was engaged in Pilot’s uprising. Gehlot asserted that he had documentation showing that each of those lawmakers, including Pilot, received a payment of Rs 10 crore.

Any of the 102 MLAs in Rajasthan, with the exception of Pilot, can succeed him if the party high command wants to do so in an effort to boost the Congress’ chances in the upcoming assembly election.