Bombay HC denies bail to a Pune man, saying ‘fake doctor menace to society.’

A man suspected of being a fake doctor was denied bail by the Bombay High Court, which the judge stated that in light of the circumstances, ‘I believe that releasing the accused on bail would be dangerous for society’s well-being. Application is not worthy of thought. It is turned down.’

Justice SK Shinde’s bench was debating a bail request made by Shaikh Mahemud Farukh, whose attorneys Akhilesh Jaiswal and Pratibha Pawar acknowledged that Farukh was a bogus medical professional.

Dr. Shitalkumar Padvi filed the complaint, alleging that Farukh had pretended to be a doctor and convinced him to spend a significant sum of money in a hospital that he had planned to open at Koregaon in the Shirur taluka of Mumbai.

Dr. Padvi put about Rs 17.5 lakh in cash and checks because she thought Farukh was right. Despite making a large investment, Farukh was unable to fulfil his pledge to register the hospital.

Later, sources informed Dr. Padvi that Farukh was a phoney medical professional. As a result, he inquired with the Maharashtra Medical Council. The investigation found that Farukh had faked a doctor named Mahesh Patil’s certificate of practise.

After filing the complaint, the police detained Farukh and also filed a charge-sheet.

Justice SK Shinde noted that the charge-sheet reveals that Farukh faked documents such as an Aadhaar card in addition to the certificate of practise in order to open a bank account in the name of Shree Morya Hospital.

In addition to this FIR, Farukh was charged with two further forgery and cheating offences at the Rajangaon police station in 2021.